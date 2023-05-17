GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a month after Chris Tyson announced they’re undergoing hormone replacement therapy, Tyson gave their fans an update that included a new photo.
Tyson just told their followers in April that they’d started hormone replacement therapy two months prior and reflected on the impact it’s had on their life. Tyson posted pictures on Twitter of their before and after starting HRT that went viral. Tyson goes by any pronouns in their Twitter bio.
Tyson also has a 2-year-old son named Tucker and some fans have expressed their feelings about him. Tyson indirectly addressed this in a separate tweet.
It seems that Chris is looking forward to the future, tweeting in early April that it’s never too late to start being yourself.
