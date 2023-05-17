GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a month after Chris Tyson announced they’re undergoing hormone replacement therapy, Tyson gave their fans an update that included a new photo.

Tyson just told their followers in April that they’d started hormone replacement therapy two months prior and reflected on the impact it’s had on their life. Tyson posted pictures on Twitter of their before and after starting HRT that went viral. Tyson goes by any pronouns in their Twitter bio.

me when Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out https://t.co/K2JsSLI3aH pic.twitter.com/UFmNiKcmWr — Chris (@Christhealtgod) May 15, 2023

Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB — Chris (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

Tyson also has a 2-year-old son named Tucker and some fans have expressed their feelings about him. Tyson indirectly addressed this in a separate tweet.

If I didn’t have this little nugget I’d never have gotten this far. He’s taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can’t wait to learn through life together pic.twitter.com/IGfvO7sDp6 — Chris (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

It seems that Chris is looking forward to the future, tweeting in early April that it’s never too late to start being yourself.

