GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over the years, it’s been easy to see MrBeast and Elon Musk form a relationship through social media. That’s specifically true for X, formerly known as Twitter before Musk changed the name.

Since purchasing the social media platform, Musk promised YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, that he could run the platform should something happen to him. MrBeast has held that promise dearly.

Due to this tweet and a few other social media exchanges between the two, it’s only natural that MrBeast would take the opportunity to take a picture with him when he spotted him in public … or so he thought.

Donaldson has admitted that on Tuesday in Los Angeles he bumped into an actor that he mistook for Elon Musk.

I thought this guy was Elon Musk but as I got closer I realized he wasn’t but I was in too deep on the picture to back out pic.twitter.com/Pb7r9wpdAZ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 13, 2023

The actor in the photo is Kevin Durand who has starred in “X-Men: Origins,” “Wolverine” and “Real Steel.”

Musk was scheduled to speak at a conference, so it’s not too shocking he thought this was him. If the two do meet, maybe they can replicate the photo.

