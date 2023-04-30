GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two of the biggest YouTube creators had the meetup everyone’s been waiting for.

MrBeast and YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie finally met and fans are desperate for a collaboration. PewDiePie was deemed the “king” of YouTube in 2013 as he had the most subscribers on the platform. Not long after this is when 13-year-old MrBeast stepped on the scene and took the crown, surpassing 111 million subscribers.

After years of trying to beat out PewDiePie for the top spot on YouTube, MrBeast met his fellow content creator and competitor. Over the last decade, the two have been in competition with one another and have acknowledged each other a number of times on the internet but never in person.

MrBeast posted a picture on Instagram of the two in Tokyo which is where PewDiePie moved to last year after leaving the United Kingdom.

Details about the meeting between the two have remained a mystery. Was this for a secret project? Or just a friendly meet-up?

