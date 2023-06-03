GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has been insanely successful on YouTube with millions of views. He’s also growing his views using Instagram.

He’s had tremendous growth on YouTube and now he is catering to his TikTok and Instagram followers, gaining more popularity in turn. After he posted the video titled “Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000” which went viral quickly and almost broke a 24-hour record, he added a short reel to Instagram.

The video showed him going to purchase a luxurious $14,000 Rolex. This timepiece is a must-keep item for most, and some people only dream of having one. However, MrBeast (Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson) wasn’t going to settle for it.

He took it to a pawn shop and proudly walked into the store to negotiate a hopefully “profitable” deal with the staff. Even when he explained how fresh the product was and its uniqueness, he was astounded to find out how much they were willing to offer for it. A mere $7,000, just half of what he paid for it.

He made a counteroffer, asking for $8,500. This again was denied, and the pawn shop settled for $7,200.

Some people in the comments were stating that he was just bored and doing any kind of “side quest” now. His fans seemed to find it hilarious.

