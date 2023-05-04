GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has helped make a young kid achieve his dream.

The Greenville resident has made it clear he likes giving surprises more than receiving them. He caters to his loved ones and fans and loves to go all out for them. Knowing this, it is not shocking that he did something that helped one of his young fans live out a dream.

The young fan’s dream was to meet a cheetah, but they are mostly in zoos and roam free in Africa. This may seem far-fetched to some, but to MrBeast, a trip to Africa was no problem.

MrBeast took the boy across oceans on a wild adventure that entertained his followers and fulfilled his dream. He helped arrange a trip to the sanctuary where it is possible to see a cheetah.

All of this may seem crazy enough, but the boy had an even more dangerous request, taking it a step further. He wanted to pet a cheetah. This is something only handlers and staff at Wildlife Reserves can do because they have already built a relationship with animals.

Despite this, MrBeast knew what to do. He knew of a “tame” cheetah that they could approach. The boy got to pet and cuddle with the cheetah, not able to believe his wildest fantasy came true.

