GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Be careful what you see. If it involves MrBeast, it can be a trick … especially when it comes to a contest or game.

On Thursday, he posted on Instagram a video with a contestant. He had three presents individually wrapped, but all in obvious shapes of something. If the contestant guessed it correctly, they got to keep it.

The first one was in the shape of what most people would guess is a motorcycle. When the contestant guessed this, it was actually 100 iPhones in the shape of a motorcycle.

The next one was what looked like a TV, but because he had just been tricked, he guessed it was a bunch of iPhones in the shape of a TV. In reality, it was just a TV.

The same thing happened on the next present that looked like a car, but because his first guess was still in his head, instead of guessing it was a car, he again guessed iPhones in the shape of a car.

It was just a car.

When it was all said and done, the contestant didn’t get anything as a prize … except a new iPhone, but MrBeast did give him a new iPhone.

