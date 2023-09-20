GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Woolworths, a store in Australia may see younger children cleaning up the chocolate aisles soon.

MrBeast launched his chocolate line, Feastables, in Australia for the first time this week. He also made a request to his fans in a post on X, asking fans to clean up the aisles to make the presentation better. He also stated he is building a team that will do this routinely, but that he needs help in the short term.

Since the Feastables line launched in 2022 in the United States, children and adults have posted pictures of them tidying up displays across the world.

A Woolworths spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be the first Australian supermarket to offer Feastables bars. We’re always looking at the latest trends to keep up with our customer tastes, and we’ve actually already had many customers ask us about Feastables, so we’re hoping these will be a hit,” according to an article on honey|kitchen.

