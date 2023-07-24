HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WNCT) — The nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards were announced on Monday with Greenville’s own MrBeast getting the most nominations with five.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, picked up nominations for Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His “Feastables” candy bar venture has also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.

The Streamys recognize the top content creators on social media along a number of categories. The Streamys will air on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on the Streamy Awards social channels, including its Facebook page.

The nominations were released by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefiler. Click here to see the full list of awards from The Hollywood Reporter.

Note: We're going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country.

