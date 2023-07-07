GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is trying to track down an eight-year-old fan after he was pranked by two individuals who claimed to work for him.

Gabe Lyles and his dad were shopping at a Target in Connecticut over the weekend when they were approached by men who said they worked for the famous YouTuber. They said MrBeast had invited the father and son to be in a video for his channel.

The father, TJ Lyles, told WFSB they wanted to do a “fill-a-cart” challenge where they would be blindfolded and within 30 seconds whatever they could fit in the cart, they would pay for. That’s a fairly normal video idea for MrBeast’s channel.

Gabe and TJ were under the impression they were chosen because Gabe has a hearing impairment and is a megafan.

Once they were both blindfolded, they heard the men running away and that’s when they realized it was just a prank.

“It broke my heart because I thought my dreams were coming true,” Gabe told WFSB.

This was brought to the attention of Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, and he was determined to find the boy after seeing a Tweet about it. Donaldson replied with his own Tweet saying “Give me his info!!”

It’s unclear what MrBeast’s intentions are to help Lyles, but the Town of Southington Commission for Persons with Disabilities gave Gabe a $200 gift card and Target matched it. Lyles got a shopping spree at Target but is still waiting to hear from MrBeast.

