GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a fan of MrBeast, you want to get as close to him as you can. In this case, it pays to stay far, far away.

MrBeast issued a challenge to three contestants. Get away from him. Far, far away. In fact, the person who got the furthest from him in 24 hours would win $10,000. We’re not talking about hide-and-seek in a football stadium or the video game version from MrBeast Gaming.

These contestants depart from the Greenville area, where MrBeast lives. They head to Raleigh-Durham International Airport to get far, far away. One ends up taking a trip to California for a trip to Disneyland and doesn’t factor into the equation.

Which of the two remaining contestants gets the furthest away and wins the dough? Click here to watch and find out.

