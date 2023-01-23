GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast challenged a fan to spend $1 million in 24 hours. It seems easy but after watching this video, you’ll learn it’s not.

Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see

The video shows the contestant starting his quest at Best Buy, loading up on electronics. He picked up headphones, several of the newest PlayStation gaming systems, three MacBooks, seven iPhones, a number of other Apple products and more. After buying all of these products, he still was only at $23,800.

He took those products back to his friends and family and distributed them.

MrBeast’s latest video contains 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000

He then took his money to a car dealership, where he spent $100,000. He still was only at $123,800, not even close to the million he was given to spend.

His next stop was to a local mall, where he bought his wife a brand new $20,000 wedding ring.

Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck

After that, he decided to get an upgraded living space for himself and his family. With this comes new furniture, where he spent right around $36,000. He also threw down an extra $30,000 on appliances. That put him at $332,400.

MrBeast on mission to find best restaurant in Vegas, collabs with another viral TikToker

Once he has everything he needs to get his house started, he gave $15,000 to his mother and another $15,000 to his mother-in-law.

After taxes, the deposit on his house and all the other things, his grand total still only came out to $583,000.

After watching this video, you may realize spending $1 million is harder than you think.