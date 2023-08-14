GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was likely just two millionaires exchanging a good-natured exchange, but MrBeast sure seemed to have his eyes on getting control of Twitter, should something bad happen to current owner Elon Musk.

Musk changed the platform’s name to X in July. In May of 2022, Musk tweeted “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin’ ya.” MrBeast replied “If that happens can I have Twitter” to which Musk replied “Ok.”

If that happens can I have Twitter — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

Then, in December of 2022, MrBeast randomly tweeted “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” Musk’s response was, “It’s not out of the question.” He didn’t get the job, but it was nice that he was “at least considered.”

Now that the name has been changed to X, Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is looking for an official confirmation from Musk regarding this agreement now that the name has changed.

Donaldson found their string of conversations from May 2022 and last Friday posted “Now that Twitter is called X, does that nullify our agreement?”

Now that Twitter is called X, does that nullify our agreement? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 10, 2023

A lot of users have now replied saying Musk “checkmated” Donaldson by changing the name and that he better write up a new verbal contract.

