GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is no stranger to setting new records, but this one is different.

On June 10, he released his newest video titled “$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!” featuring special guests such as Tom Bady and Pete Davidson. A couple of hours after uploading it, MrBeast tweeted about how well it was performing.

His biggest video was his version of Squid Games with 439 million views to date, but his newest video broke his own record. The recent video outperformed the Squid Games video in its first 24 hours, becoming the second most-viewed video in 24 hours in YouTube history.

So far the video is outperforming my squid game video 😮 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 10, 2023

The next day, he posted this:

Beat Squid Games by 5 million views. Second most viewed video in YouTube history in 24 hours right behind Chris rock slapping Will smith lol pic.twitter.com/2N1LKyVVCX — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 11, 2023

The only video above his is the debacle held at the 94th Academy Awards between Chris Rock and Will Smith in 2022, which gained over 48 million views in 24 hours, just barely passing the 47.5 million that MrBeast had for his Squid Games.

