GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Out of the many flavor options available, there is literally a Girl Scout cookie for everyone.

At the Walmart on East 10th St. in Greenville, Girl Scouts have been selling their cookies for $5 a box. In a now-viral TikTok video posted within the last week, MrBeast recently walked up to them to ask how much they cost. Once they give him the answer, he says he’s going to pay $10,000 instead. They went to grab the troop leader and she was ecstatic.

Regardless of your favorite cookie, we learned that MrBeasts favorite is the Lemonade ones. Karl, one of his friends who also appears in his videos, said the best ones are Thin Mints, a popular flavor.

