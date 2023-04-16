GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — MrBeast is speaking out on what some of his fans’ thoughts are on his friend, Chris Tyson.

Tyson recently revealed that they’re receiving hormone therapy as they explore their gender identity and who they want to be. MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, expressed his displeasure at some comments being made this week about Tyson.

Australian Youtuber SunnyV2 posted a YouTube video with the headline “Why Chris Will Soon be a Nightmare for MrBeast,” where the YouTuber says Tyson could be the downfall of MrBeast’s career and erase some of his popularity.

YouTuber Boblax posted a video to Twitter where MrBeast responded with a few choice words. He said the whole situation is getting absurd, Chris is his friend, things are fine and the transphobia is irritating him. He’s made it obvious he’s been supportive of Tyson’s journey, but this seems to be the first time he’s publicly spoken about it.

MrBeast’s tweet response was supported by many but also hit with some transphobia. Some called on him to use his money and platform to shed light on trans rights and provide aid to trans people in need.

