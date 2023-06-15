GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for his YouTube videos, but he also has his chocolate bar and burger.

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay hosts “Food Stars,” a TV show on Fox. Not too long ago, we mentioned how he was going to be on the popular show. MrBeast’s signature burger is called a “MrBeast Burger” which is known as a “virtual brand,” meaning restaurants produce burgers and sandwiches and deliver them through third-party services.

Due to his success so far in the food industry, he was chosen as one of the judges in the newest episode, which aired Wednesday.

Two teams compete to create an enticing menu for a delivery-only restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. The teams must cook in what’s considered a “ghost kitchen” to create food that has consistent quality while also being easily delivered.

As one of the judges, his job was to help pick the best food out of the bunch.

You can watch the episode online, primarily on Hulu. Click here to find out more about watching the episode.

