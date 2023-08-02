GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After some good news earlier this week regarding his MrBeast Burger, now there’s a new twist regarding the company he has been using to create those burgers.

MrBeast donates month’s worth of support to Tim Tebow hospital, celebrates ‘Talking Tom’s’ birthday

Earlier this week, news came out that MrBeast Burger was expanding into Kuwait. The latest news is he is suing Virtual Dining Concepts, which makes his burgers, for not ensuring the quality, claiming that at times they were inedible.

MrBeast continues to crush records, second most followed user on X

According to the BBC, the firm has now stated that Donaldson is “bullying them” and said his case is “meritless” and “riddled with false statements.” They also said they would be vindicated in court.

MrBeast Burger was created in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It opened to huge buzz with a temporary store in Wilson. His first permanent store was at a mall in New Jersey and brought out thousands to try his product.

Expert: MrBeast’s candy bars challenging Hershey

The unreliable quality is not a new issue, as for a good amount of time now some have praised the burger while others are just the opposite. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has previously apologized to fans on Twitter who were disappointed in their order, saying he can’t get out of the deal with the company.

MrBeast’s Feastable bars fly off the shelves in the UK

In a now-deleted tweet from June, he stated that if it were up to him, he would shut down MrBeast Burger as he believes it is terrible for his brand. On the same day, he replied to a tweet saying his reasoning was that he can’t guarantee the quality of the order since the burgers are delivered through other restaurants. He also said he enjoys working with chocolate bar Feastables more.

MrBeast leads Streamy Awards with five nominations

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page