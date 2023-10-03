GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Deep Fakes and artificial intelligence take over social media, MrBeast spoke out to express his dissatisfaction after one was made of him saying he was giving away new iPhones.

The statement the Greenville resident issued came after a doctored video of MrBeast, advertising that he was giving away an iPhone 15 for $2. The Deep Fake says “I’m MrBeast and I’m doing the world’s largest iPhone giveaway.” The ad also features a link to supposedly claim the gift.

Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem pic.twitter.com/llkhxswQSw — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 3, 2023

MrBeast’s post comes just a few days after actor Tom Hanks posted a similar warning about a Deep Fake, his being in relation to a dental plan. Hanks stated he has nothing to do with it.

Deep Fakes and AI are rapidly becoming a problem on the internet and taking over social media even though the platforms have made multiple attempts to resolve the issue.

