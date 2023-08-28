HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WNCT) — It was a big night Sunday for MrBeast and his crew.

MrBeast teams up with YouTube to giveaway NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

The Greenville resident, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, won the top honor of Creator of the Year at the 2023 Streamy Awards. He also won Top Collaboration for his video with Dwayne “The Rock Johnson called “Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time” and was recognized with Mark Rober for his #TeamSeas work in the Brand Engagement award.

Is MrBeast getting in the boxing ring next?

The Streamys recognize the top content creators on social media in a number of categories. He was nominated for five overall awards, including Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His “Feastables” candy bar venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination.

MrBeast shatters his own record for the third week in a row

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page