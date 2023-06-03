GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris Tyson, a regular in MrBeast’s videos and one of his close friends, shared a photo to celebrate Pride Month.

MrBeast has millions of subscribers and followers on every social media platform, so this was something that quickly spread across the internet. There were many reactions to the content creator deciding they were going to explore other options when it came to their gender.

The original tweet was posted in April, stating this:

Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB — Chris (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

With June recognized as Pride Month, Tyson shared a photo of themself showing off the new look since beginning the HRT a few months in.

Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



(Since it’s June you are legally required to like this selfie 💜) pic.twitter.com/17EG4mGIN0 — Chris (@Christhealtgod) June 1, 2023

As Tyson moves through this process, he has kept fans updated and expressed he is thankful for the love from them. Tyson has pointed out that their hairline and facial shape have changed drastically and they are thankful for the constant body positivity.

