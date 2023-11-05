GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast stays extremely busy between YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms. But he always makes time for someone special.

Thea Booysen, MrBeasts’s girlfriend, recently expressed her feelings about being in a long-distance relationship and how it can take a toll on mental happiness and sometimes even put a strain on the relationship.

Despite these feelings, Booysen has been nothing but passionate about her support for what her boyfriend does. She even shared pictures after the two went on a trip to Japan. The trip came to an end though when she had to return to Edinburgh, Scotland for her studies.

In a recent post on X, she shared a picture of the two of them, saying “long distance sucks.” For anyone who’s been in this situation, they can probably agree.

Long distance sucks 💔 pic.twitter.com/77y5oxU9tT — Thea Booysen (@Thea_Booysen) November 3, 2023

After posting this, fans came together and shared comforting words. Some even shared their long-distance relationship stories and offered wisdom on how to handle the stress that comes with it.

