GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To no surprise, MrBeast almost broke another YouTube record and he is hopeful to make similar videos in the future.

New video almost broke the record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video.. guess I should do more like this 🥰 pic.twitter.com/g5hPERwTZM — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 28, 2023

This video barely missed out on breaking a YouTube record for the most non-music video views in the first 24 hours. Fans have praised the Greenville resident’s latest video as they feel it is impressive, but not shocking that it was so successful.

He had previously revealed that it was going to have better storytelling elements and fans seem to agree. As of now, it has over 91 million views, more than 3.8 million likes and nearly 90,000 comments as of Friday afternoon.

In the new video we really stepped up the storytelling and editing! I hope you all enjoyed it 🥺❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 27, 2023

