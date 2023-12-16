GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It worked once already. So why not twice?

MrBeast uploaded his latest video to YouTube on Saturday and it’s certain to make an impact on social media. In this video, the Greenville resident challenges a man and woman — who he said have never met until the video — to spend 100 days together, isolated in a room. If they can do it, they get $500,000.

This was the room and they obviously had no phones pic.twitter.com/PKUMKR4LLX — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 16, 2023

It follows a similar video he posted on December 2 where he challenged a guy to live alone in a grocery store that was stocked not only with goods but lots of challenges. That video currently has 125 million views.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, his newest video had over 21 MILLION VIEWS. So the 24-hour record of the most views by the new YouTube video for the “Grand Theft Auto” game may be in trouble.

MrBeast opens by showing off the “isolation chamber” that he said was built specifically for the challenge. The rules are simple … stay together in the room and the man and woman take home a yellow safe filled with $500,000 (not the safe, we presume).

Then the challenges begin. The room has plenty of food to survive but it’s the same thing to eat and not a lot of variety. It has a bathroom and a shower along with a bed for each of them. There are other items (“I got a comb. I don’t know if I’ve ever combed my hair in my life”) but no TV, no cell service and no phones.

It’s sort of like living on Gilligan’s Island but without the island and “not a single luxury” (look it up, kids). Plus, they don’t know what day or hour it is because they don’t have watches or calendars.

“They have everything they need to survive 100 days,” MrBeast says in the video. “It’s just a question of do they want it.”

The video is a whopping 27 minutes, two minutes longer than his 25-plus minute “World’s Deadliest Laser Maze!” he released on October 28. That video currently has over 121 million views, certainly nothing to sneeze at.

The new video is full of truly amazing moments that had many fans glowing with approval after they watched it.

“This guy comes up with the most interesting social experiments and somehow makes it fast paced and entertaining,” @abizardfahry4591 posted.

“This could definitely be a series on Netflix I’d watch,” said @hjmagbanua.

Check out the video and see for yourself how MrBeast and his gang keep topping themselves.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

