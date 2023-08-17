GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has made some pretty extravagant videos, but he says this will be his biggest one ever.
Could Twitter’s name change to X nullify ‘agreement’ between MrBeast, Elon Musk?
Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is most known for his “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” video that totals a whopping 480 million views and is the fasted non-music video to reach 100 million views since its release in 2021.
You may hear MrBeast’s voice in the newest ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie
According to Donaldson though, his new Extreme Olympics video will be even more significant.
When asked in the video how much money it cost to produce the video, he said it was over $4 million.
MrBeast suing company behind his MrBeast Burger
Donaldson also posted a teaser video.
The video, which will be released Saturday on his YouTube page, will feature sets that are double the size of the ones in the “Squid Games” video and will be released on Saturday.
MrBeast donates month’s worth of support to Tim Tebow hospital, celebrates ‘Talking Tom’s’ birthday
Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:
YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT.com’s MrBeast page