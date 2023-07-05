GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can never get too much of MrBeast. A new Google Chrome app is living proof.

MrBeast’s face is already plastered all over YouTube, but you could see it a lot more often if you use Google Chrome. There’s a new app called MrBeastify that will turn every image on YouTube into his face, even if the video isn’t his or came from his channel.

Some people think it’s a little too creepy to ignore. It was discovered over the weekend that this invention takes every existing thumbnail on YouTube and adds a photo of one of the most popular content creators.

It was invented by a fan of “YouTuber Unnecessary Inventions” who had created a website that was exclusively used for adding MrBeast’s face to individual thumbnails.

MrBeast’s team puts together multiple variants and swaps them out if the video isn’t performing up to expectation. He has gone as far as photoshopping hair onto his head for a video published shortly after he had shaved it to keep the aesthetic. According to him, the right thumbnail is worth $10,000, per an interview with Insider.

There has been a good amount of positive reviews from fans of the YouTuber and how they love to see his face on everything.

