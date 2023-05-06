GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast was able to give 1,000 people one of the best gifts of all time.

In his latest video, the Greenville resident was able to get over $3 million of cutting-edge hearing technology that is different from old hearing aids. Unlike those, these analyze people’s specific hearing needs, doing this without causing any damage.

He was also able to help people outside of the United States, traveling all the way to Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, South Africa, Malawi and Indonesia.

On top of allowing them to hear again, he gave them $10,000. One guy with 12 grandkids received $12,000. When they received the money, the look on their faces was priceless, with some hilarious responses. Click here to see them.

One couple said they would use the money to buy a new jet ski earlier in the day, so MrBeast did what he normally does, and bought them a new jet ski.

Nolan, who frequently appears in MrBeast’s videos as his content creator, took one young patient and gave her pink hearing aids. He also took her to Target and let her run free on the toy aisle. Click here to see how much she got. It’s was a lot.

They were also given things such as Taylor Swift tickets, sporting event tickets and other amazing things. In the end, he donated $100,000 to organizations around the world that teach people sign language.

