GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast holds several online and social media records, some of which he has broken himself. However, one was just taken down through no work of his own.

MrBeast held the record for the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours with his video “7 Days Stranded At Sea,” at 46 million views. Seven days after that, he broke that record with his video “$1 vs $250,000 Vacation” with 52 million views.

Since August 13, he has kept that title. But on Tuesday, the new trailer for the video game “Grand Theft Auto 6” shattered the record by just under 20 million views, the trailer coming in at 70 million.

Even still, MrBeast had no hard feelings about this as he is the one who pointed out the record being broken via his X account.

The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours 😮 pic.twitter.com/Wz7yngC8u4 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 5, 2023

Under his tweet, many fans said it’s a sign he needs to start developing video games. We’ll see what the future holds for MrBeast.

