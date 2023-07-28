KUWAIT (WNCT) — Maybe things aren’t so bad for MrBeast Burger after all.

Kitopi, a tech-powered, multi-brand restaurant, has announced the launch of the popular MrBeast burger in Kuwait, according to ArabianBusiness.com. This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the Greenville native was a little down on his product.

The MrBeast burger was launched in November of 2020. The first official location was opened in Wilson, but they were available via delivery in August of that year.

ArabianBusiness.com report the company quickly began receiving thousands of orders. The launch followed the one-day pop-up offering of MrBeast exclusively on Talabat earlier this month, which was said to be very successful.

Officials with Kitopi said the launch of MrBeast in Kuwait was a great move. The country is reported as one of the biggest in the world when it comes to social media, a big driver for the demand for the burgers. Officials also said while the “Beast Style Burger” has become the most popular one on the menu, it offers four kinds of burgers, two sandwiches and three types of fries.

Kitopi officials also told ArabianBusiness.com it will expand the menu options over the next few weeks while also taking the brand to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

Note: We're going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country.

