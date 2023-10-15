GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast became the first person with an unbranded YouTube channel to hit 200 million subscribers when he passed the mark early Sunday.

He posted to X just after midnight on Sunday: “We hit 200,000,000 subscribers! If you traveled back in time and showed this screenshot to me when I was 13, there is 0 shot he’d believe it’s real haha.

“This is just the beginning though, I still have decades left in the tank.”

Last year, on July 28, 2022, the Greenville resident held a livestream to celebrate reaching 100 million subscribers. According to Wikipedia, the most-subscribed channel in the world is by Indian record label T-Series, which has over 250 million subscribers. It’s been the most-viewed channel since 2019.

What very likely put the Greenville resident over the top was his newest video he launched on Saturday, “$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!” It had 63 million views in 24 hours. That mark is unofficial but would top his own record for the most-viewed non-music video in 24 hours with the video “$1 vs $250,000 Vacation!” gaining 52 million views.

