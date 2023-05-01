GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are someone who has always dreamed of participating in a MrBeast video, now’s your chance.

The Greenville resident and YouTube star has completely changed the platform with his extreme, over-the-top challenges. One of the biggest things people notice is that he pulls random civilians to pit against each other in his challenges for massive amounts of cash or other rewards.

With an official announcement on Twitter, his team has informed the public of their latest hunt to find participants for the upcoming videos.

Want to be in a @MrBeast video? Here is your chance! Retweet and get the word out! #mrbeast Also, please please pay attention to the instructions. pic.twitter.com/byN1oTsQHN — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) April 26, 2023

The last day for submissions is May 31.

Karl’s Gummies

MrBeast’s Feastables brand has launched long-time collaborator Karl Jacobs’ gummies and they are being called “out of this world”.

Like other Feastables products, Karl’s Gummies are made with high-quality ingredients that don’t include common allergens. The chewy candies are plant-based and include only five grams of sugar per serving.

Karl’s Gummies is a sweet treat that was introduced in early April when the duo starting an out-of-this-world video for the Feastables’ social media accounts.

The Gummies are joining the expanding suite of Feastables products, many of which are themed around the individual creators.

