GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve seen MrBeast do plenty of videos with private jets, so fans were a little shocked when they saw him flying economy.

Or so they thought.

On Thursday, a photo began spreading online of what looked like Greenville resident MrBeast sleeping on an airplane in the economy section. That shocked fans that he wasn’t flying business class at the very least. But, was it actually him?

Some responded saying that was just him showing his humbleness. Others very quickly realized that it wasn’t him.

MrBeast hasn’t responded to the situation, but this certainly wouldn’t be the first time a famous YouTuber’s lookalike has convinced fans they did something out of the ordinary.

