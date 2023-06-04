GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has taken over all social media platforms and now he’s headed to streaming services.

On June 1, he teased his excitement about creating a show that would show the “largest prize” any game show has seen, potentially marking a spot in television history.

I want to test what I do on YouTube on a streaming service for fun to see how it performs



Imagine a 10 episode series with 10,000 people competing for the largest prize in game show history 👀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 1, 2023

He tagged some of the biggest platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, asking them if they want to make history.

Although this would take MrBeast to all new levels, this wouldn’t be an unfamiliar feeling to him. During his time on YouTube, he has created majestic games and challenges on his channel, most including large amounts of cash or expensive gifts.

There have been a number of people in the replies to the tweets begging the services to let him follow through with the idea of a 10-episode series, including Peacock responding.

Stay tuned.

