GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you look and listen closely, you may catch one of MrBeast’s most unexpected collaborations.

He apparently has a surprise cameo role in the newest “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” animated movie. There are some big names in other roles such as John Cena, Jacki Chain, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen and others.

The movie hits theaters this Thursday night.

The TMNTMovie Twitter account posted a graphic with all the names on the voice cast, including MrBeast. Some who have seen the film have been a little confused by the cameo, saying they didn’t even notice it in the theater.

One user wrote that their theory is it is only in the American version of the movie. According to others, it’s more likely that they didn’t even register it was him, due to the voiceover being quick.

You’ll just have to watch the movie again (and again) or hope the clip goes online soon.

