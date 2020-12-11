Mt. Olive calls off annual New Year’s Eve pickle drop

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Mount Olive has called off its in-person New Year’s Eve pickle drop this year.

Mount Olive said the cancellation is “in true 2020 fashion.”

For 19 years, Mount Olive has dropped a giant pickle down a 45-foot flagpole into a redwood tank to ring in the new year at the company’s headquarters in Wayne County.

Last year, the drop was held at the University of Mount Olive, where the pickle descended from the Mount Olive Fire Department’s tower truck.

This year, there will be a 30-minute webcast that compiles highlights of previous pickle drops.

The webcast will run from 6:35 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

The company is launching a virtual food drive that runs through Jan. 6.

The company hopes to raise $5,000 and Mt. Olive Pickle will match that amount. The funds will benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

“While we will celebrate the New Year around our computer screens this year instead of in the presence of a few thousand other pickle fans, that doesn’t mean we still can’t have a bit of fun and do some good in the process,” said Lynn Williams, Mt. Olive’s public relations manager.

Online donations can be made to Food Bank through a virtual food drive website and at mtolivepickles.com.