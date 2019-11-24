Mt. Olive man arrested after fleeing from DWI checkpoint

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- A Mount Olive man has been arrested after fleeing from a DWI checkpoint in Wayne County, according to officials.

On Saturday night at approximately 8:58 p.m. the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force was conducting a DWI checkpoint at the intersection of Northeast Church Rd. and Indian Springs Rd. in the vicinity of Mount Olive.

Upon the checkpoint stop, an open container of alcohol was observed inside Chedwick Oneal Wells’ cupholder.

Following the observation, the driver fled from the checkpoint and led deputies on a pursuit into Duplin County.

Deputies were able to quickly end the pursuit by utilizing stop sticks which deflated the driver’s side tires and a rolling roadblock.

As the pursuit concluded, the driver fled from his car and into a bean field where he was quickly apprehended.

Wells’ is charged with the one count of Flee to Elude Arrest, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Driving While Impaired, No Operators License, Injury to Personal Property, Speeding, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Open Container After Consumption, Revoked Registration, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.

He is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $33,000 secure bond.