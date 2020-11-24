Much of the South, including NC, loves its mac and cheese for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Instead of arguing over politics or getting depressed about coronavirus during Thanksgiving, why not hash out what we know best … food.

Zippia.com has published a map of the favorite Thanksgiving side dish for every state. Tops for North Carolina is mac and cheese. It’s a solid staple that carries on popularity from Maryland and Delaware down to Georgia. It’s also the top side dish in Virginia and South Carolina.

Many other places across the country go for the green bean casserole, mashed potatoes or rolls after diving into the turkey. Mashed potatoes was the tops in 10 states, just ahead of mac and cheese.

Zippia said it used Google Trends to determine the popularity of each side dish.