Multiple agencies respond to brush fire near Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is warning people not to fall for phone or Internet scams and provided safety tips to avoid such scams.

Deputies said common phone and email scam topics include jury duty, the IRS, Duke Energy, winning sweepstakes, arrest warrants, a relative in trouble, Social Security, and anything someone can use to scam a victim out of money.

To avoid being scammed, deputies said you should follow this safety advice:

"NEVER give someone on the phone or an email any of your biographical information (your name, address, phone number, Social Security number, family matters, pictures, name of their school/workplace, or anything private), unless you KNOW the person on the other end can be trusted."