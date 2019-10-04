JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Several agencies responded to a brush fire between Georgetown and Camp Lejeune property in Onslow County Friday afternoon.
According to a post on the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page, crews from Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services, Camp Lejeune Fire & Emergency Services, Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, Onslow County EMS, and NC Forestry Service “are currently on scene of a brush fire located between the Georgetown community and base property.”
The post said the brush fire was extinguished on the Jacksonville side of the incident, and the JFES Fire Investigation Unit and NC Forestry Service are investigating the cause of the fire.
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire near Camp Lejeune
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Several agencies responded to a brush fire between Georgetown and Camp Lejeune property in Onslow County Friday afternoon.