SURF CITY, NC (WNCT/WWAY) — Multiple agencies from Pender and Onslow Counties are on scene of a fire on Atkinson Road in Surf City.

Fire on Atkinson Rd in Surf City, avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/GEg82qEF0Y — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019

Surf City Police says a structure fire broke out on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive Sunday.

Officials say please stay out of the area.

Structure fire on Atkinson Rd. off of South Shore Dr. please stay away from this area. pic.twitter.com/9jGdcOWRR6 — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019

A viewer tells CBS affiliate WWAY that the fire looks to have spread to a number of houses.

Surf City Fire continues to burn, multiple agencies on scene actively working to control the blaze. Avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/q84vzHjg6L — Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019

One viewer told WNCT he’s heard that boaters have been helping people trapped on the peninsula.