Multiple crews respond to large woods fire in Duplin Co.

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Several crews fought a large woods fire in the Pleasant Grove Community on Sunday.

The fire is in the area of Alum Springs Road and Red Hill Road. Emergency Management officials said the fire is contained.

Duplin County, Wayne County and Lenoir County fire departments, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service battled the flames.

Duplin County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene supporting the agencies.

Officials ask the public to avoid traveling through the area due to a large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel. Heavy smoke could affect travel conditions. Officials said that smoke could linger for days.

Due to dry conditions, citizens should avoid burning if at all possible. Officials said the current weather conditions are favorable for the potential or controlled burns to quickly spread out of control.