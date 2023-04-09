WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Multitalented Broadway actor and singer Chester Gregory is singing at the Historic Turnage Theatre in Washington on April 27.

Gregory has starred in the musicals “Hairspray” and “Motown the Musical,” as well. Gregory will be singing Jackie Wilson’s biggest hits. Single tickets for this one-time performance in Washington will be $30.

The performance is at 7:30 pm with the only available seating being in the balcony. It is only accessible by the stairs.

For more information, visit the Beaufort County Concert Association’s website or call (2520 947-2076.