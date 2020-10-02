‘Mum Feast’ is the new ‘Mum Fest’ in New Bern this year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This year, Mum Fest in New Bern is now Mum Feast. The change in name comes as alterations because of the pandemic.

The five-week festival takes place from Friday-Sunday. Beginning Friday, streets in Downtown New Bern were cleared of traffic at 5 pm. Restaurants and vendors began setting up to allow for outdoor dining.

On Sundays, Middle Street around Front Street will be closed to vehicles for breakfast and lunch outdoor dining until 5 pm.

Mum Fest would’ve celebrated its 40th year this year, and usually has over 300 vendors, street performers, and more.

This year, things look a little different. Mum Feast features 7 commercial artist vendors and 5 food trucks.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided for people during the event, with COVID-19 signs placed around town to warn people on the dangers of the virus. People who are uncomfortable going to Mum Feast can actually get food delivered to their cars from food trucks during the event.

“I think people are ready to get out, enjoy this fall weather we’re going to be having for at least the next couple of weekends, and add a few favorites like our festival foods that will be here,” said Executive Director of Swiss Bear Lynn Harakal.

Swiss Bear is the event host for Mum Fest in previous years and Mum Feast this year.

Harakal says under Governor Cooper’s phase 3 reopening, Mum Fest hopes to add a beer garden to the event in the coming weeks.

Event coordinators have also talked about combining both Mum Fest and Mum Feast in 2021.