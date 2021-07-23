Murphy stands behind families waiting for military housing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday, Representative Greg Murphy (NC-03) wrote a letter to Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas W. Harker, asking him to consider alleviating financial stress on military families.

Murphy says many military families are experiencing exceptionally long wait times for military housing at Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River, MCAS Cherry Point. He says the long wait times are forcing many families to pay out of pocket for temporary housing.

He hopes this letter will spark assistance for families in need.