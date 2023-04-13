VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)–A local organization could use your help and patience. Mutts with a Mission in Virginia Beach is in need of puppy raisers to help their cause.

The organization helps train service dogs that ultimately go on to help veterans, wounded warriors, law enforcement officers, and federal workers. The dogs are trained until they’re two years old before they go to their forever homes, and that’s why they need you.

Community members like Todd Crowe take care of them and bring them to training until the pups graduate. Crowe and his family are puppy raising a lab named Sully. Sully lives with them and Crowe says they take him practically everywhere.

If you’re interested in being a puppy raiser, vet care and dog food are provided. You also have to commit to bringing the dog to training every week. Crowe says it’s a rewarding process.

“The most heartfelt part is just seeing the joy it brings to someone in need of a service dog and seeing their reaction. Whether it’s a facility that goes and supports, or its an actual individual that really needs support and that companion. We’ve seen two graduating classes since we became puppy raisers and each time it’s a box full of tissues nearby. Just seeing the impact it has on someone else’s life,” explained Crowe.

The founder of Mutts with a Mission says right now they are in immediate need of three puppy raisers. Click here for more information if you’re interested.

