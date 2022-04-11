MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’ve visited the Myrtle Beach boardwalk recently, you may have noticed some colorful changes.

City officials recently began a $3.7 million facelift to spruce up the aging boardwalk that’s popular with tourists and local residents alike.

Workers are in the process of replacing the original Southern yellow pine decking, which the city said is nearly 12 years old. The new “wood-look decking” being installed from Plyler Park to Eighth Avenue North comes in nine different colors, and the city said the “linear pattern is adding a visual appeal to the boardwalk surface.”

The work is being done in three different phases and is expected to be completed by late summer.

Photo courtesy of city of Myrtle Beach

The boardwalk will remain open to foot traffic during the project, but portions will be closed while work is being done, the city said.