RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach resort where Brittanee Drexel allegedly stayed during spring break in 2009 before she was killed by Raymond Moody has denied all of the allegations contained in a lawsuit filed by Drexel’s family in November.

Attorneys for Bar Harbor Resort and Smith Family Partners LLC responded to the lawsuit, which was filed in Richland County in December, saying that Drexel was never a registered guest at the resort but that she might have been friends with another resort guest.

Drexel’s family previously said she was staying at the hotel without the permission of her parents.

The resort’s response to the lawsuit asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed. It also states that some of the family’s claims might be barred by the statute of limitations and that any potential financial award in the case should be reduced or barred because of “Plaintiffs’ own comparative negligence and/or recklessness.”

The resort also argued that any punitive award would violate the due process clauses of the Fifth and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution and the due process clause of the South Carolina Constitution.

Moody admitted to kidnapping and killing Drexil while she and some friends were visiting Myrtle Beach in April 2009. He pleaded guilty in October 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison.