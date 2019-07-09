N.C. 3rd Congressional candidate Allen Thomas to share plan for ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. 3rd Congressional Democratic candidate Allen Thomas will share his plan for eastern Nort Carolina Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Alice F. Keene Center one 4561 County Home Road in Greenville.

“Constituents should be comfortable with their vote and know where candidates stand,” said Thomas. I was born and raised in Vanceboro and I’ve been to all 17 counties in this district and have spoken to thousands of people about their needs. My plan is the will of the people and includes issues that are pertinent to us all.”

Thomas said he was saddened by the loss of the late Walter B. Jones Jr. and added the seat requires a Congressman that will put people before politics.

“After elections, it’s time to govern,” said Thomas. We need to talk about healthcare, education, and military families and veteran resources. We need to have tough discussions that will tighten the broadband divide and much more.”

Thomas looks forward to sharing his vision for the east at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at

the Alice F. Keene Center located at 4561 County Home Road, Greenville.