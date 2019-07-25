N.C. couple arrested after investigation of marijuana trafficking into Carteret County

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina couple has been arrested after an investigation of marijuana trafficking into Carteret County from Alamance County.

Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department arrested a Haw River couple on Tuesday.

The arrest ended an investigation of marijuana trafficking into Carteret County from Alamance County.

Philip Edward Satterfield, 45, and Megan Elizabeth Shulse, 37, face several drug charges including trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana; manufacture marijuana and maintaining a vehicle and dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance.

The investigation concluded when detectives executed a search warrant and raided their vacation home on Saddlehorn Court in Swansboro around 1:30 p.m.

The raid resulted in the seizure of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, THC products and more than $21,000, officials said.

Detectives notified the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office about the raid and their deputies obtained a search warrant for the couple’s primary residence in Haw River, where they seized more than 18 pounds of THC products and more than $14,000.

Satterfield and Shulse were sent to the Carteret County Jail under $250,000.

They both face several charges in Alamance and Carteret Counties.