N.C. House Representative Michael Speciale will not run for reelection in 2020

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina House Representative Michael Speciale (R-Craven) has given notice that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

Representative Speciale said “It is fitting that today, on Constitution Day, I publicly announce that I will not run for reelection. As a strong Constitutionalist, I believe that I did all the things that I said I would do, and a big part of that is that I stood strong for the Constitution and for the rights and liberties of North Carolina citizens. I believe that this is the time for me to look at other options in my life. I spent twenty years serving America in the United States Marine Corps, and then I spent the last twenty years dedicated to growing the Republican Party and working to make North Carolina a better place”.

He added “I thank the citizens of Craven County and Eastern North Carolina for the privilege of being their public servant in the General Assembly for the last eight years. It has truly been an honor to serve.

He also said “Since my first term in 2013, I have worked hard to cut Personal Income Taxes from 7.75% to the current 5.25%. I supported cutting the Corporate Income Tax from 6.9% to the current 2.50%. I voted to eliminate the Inheritance Tax and lower the Franchise Tax, and the result is a robust North Carolina economy. Forbes says North Carolina is number one for business and we have the best economy in the nation”.

Speciale is Chairman of the Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Vice-Chairman of State and Local Government, as well as a member of the Appropriations, Appropriations Justice and Public Safety, Elections and Ethics Law, and Transportations Committees.

Representative Speciale said that he will enjoy more time with Hazel, his wife of 45 years.

She is his Legislative Assistant, and they both intend to continue to be involved in the political arena in one way or another.