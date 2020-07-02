N.C. organization is celebrating the ADA’s 30th anniversary in a special way

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

People with a North Carolina organization are celebrating this landmark civil rights law in a unique way.

This month, North Carolina’s Council on Developmental Disabilities is launching a campaign to share people’s personal stories.

Talley Wells is the Executive Director of N.C. Council on Developmental Disabilities.

He says, “We are so excited to get 30 stories out there of people from across the state of North Carolina who have disabilities talking about how the Americans with Disabilities Act has enabled them to live full and meaningful lives in the community.”

The ADA started making a difference in 1990.

“When we think of the Americans with Disabilities Act, what we are saying is yes, you have value. You are part of our community,” explains Wells.

Philip Woodward is Systems Change Manager and he says,” I wanted to find some diversity but diversity in the type of disabilities and diversity in the types of stories, not just written stories like articles but artwork or poems.”

The first story is Ashleigh Crawford’s.

Her artwork honors those who have fought for so many people’s rights.

“I’m very thankful and humbled to be a part of this experience. The first thing when I think of ADA is Justin Darr Junior who is the father of the A.D.A. movement. I also think of the people who have stood up for so many people trying to fight for the rights of everyone who deserves it,” she shares.

The council’s mission is helping others recognize the value of people with disabilities.

Organizers say we’ve come a long way, but there are still areas that should be improved.

The council has a survey on its website for people living with any kind of disability.

The surveys help leaders hear and understand what work needs to be done.

For more information you can visit North Carolina’s Council on Developmental Disabilities website here.