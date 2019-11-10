N. Carolina No. 2 in risky dams where failure could kill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has the country’s second-largest collection of poorly maintained dams built in places where a failure could kill people.

A two-year investigation by The Associated Press identified 168 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in North Carolina. That trailed only Georgia among the 44 states and Puerto Rico that provided full information in response to the AP’s public records requests.

High hazard means someone could die if a dam fails, though that could mean risk for a single house or a community of thousands.

Nationwide, the AP identified at least 1,680 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition.

In some cases, it’s hard for the public to know the potential danger. North Carolina officials cited security concerns while declining to publicly release emergency action plans for some dams.